Price Alert: Shares of PVH (PVH) Trade 6.31% Higher at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PVH - Market Data & News Trade

Today PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) is trading 6.31% up.

The latest price, as of 12:12:51 est, was $80.99. PVH has moved $4.835 over the previous day’s close.

1,276,603 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, PVH has a YTD change of 28.14%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on PVH visit the company profile.

About PVH Corp

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. PVH powers brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

To get more information on PVH Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: PVH Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal