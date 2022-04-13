Price Alert: Shares of Pure Storage (PSTG) Trade 2.26% Higher at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSTG - Market Data & News Trade

Pure Storage Inc - Class A (NYSE: PSTG) has climbed $0.69 (2.26%) and is currently sitting at $31.08, as of 12:12:10 est on April 13.

1,119,810 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 8.98% over the last 5 days and shares lost 3.66% over the last 30 days.

Pure Storage anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-25.

About Pure Storage Inc - Class A

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

