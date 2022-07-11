Price Alert: Shares of Pulse (PLSE) Trade 7.23% Lower at Midday July 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLSE - Market Data & News Trade

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares lost 7.23%, or $0.125 per share, as on 12:01:15 est today. Since opening at $1.69, 40,753 shares of Pulse have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $1.73 and $1.58.

This year the company has a YTD change of 88.32%.

Pulse is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Pulse Biosciences Inc

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The CellFX® System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of the Company's proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, such as the ability to non-thermally clear cells while sparing non-cellular tissue, to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model.

