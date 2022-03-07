Price Alert: Shares of Prudential (PRU) Trade 4.07% Lower at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRU - Market Data & News Trade

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) shares are down 4.07%, or $4.33 per share, as on 12:18:36 est today. Since opening the day at $105.09, 946,841 shares of Prudential exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $105.72 and $102.02.

Already this year the company is down 0.68%.

Prudential is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc., a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century.

