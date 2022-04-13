Price Alert: Shares of Provident Services (PFS) Trade 1.18% Higher at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PFS - Market Data & News Trade

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS) has gained $0.26 (1.18%) and is currently sitting at $22.25, as of 12:11:15 est on April 13.

74,308 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 4.92% over the last 5 days and shares lost 6.14% over the last 30 days.

Provident Services is set to release earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Provident Financial Services Inc

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering 'Commitment you can count on' since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc., which reported assets of $12.92 billion as of December 31, 2020. With $9.84 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and full service insurance agency and brokerage services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

