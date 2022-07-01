Price Alert: Shares of Protara (TARA) Trade 5.43% Higher at Midday July 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TARA - Market Data & News Trade

Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) has climbed $0.159 (5.43%) and sits at $3.09, as of 12:11:20 est on July 1.

12,564 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 11.75% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 12.28% over the last 30 days.

Protara is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Protara Therapeutics Inc

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara's portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease.

