Price Alert: Shares of ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Trade 13.46% Lower at Midday July 22

Shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ: PRPH) lost 13.46% Friday.

As of 12:03:10 est, ProPhase Labs is currently sitting at $8.85 and has moved $1.39 so far today.

ProPhase Labs has moved 7.60% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 56.47% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

About ProPhase Labs Inc

ProPhase Labs is a diversified medical science and technology company with deep experience with OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. This includes the development and marketing of dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand. The Company is also developing ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc. ("ProPhase Diagnostics") to offer COVID-19 and other Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) Molecular tests. The Company also continues to actively pursue strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies and products.

