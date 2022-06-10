Price Alert: Shares of Procore (PCOR) Trade 7.28% Lower at Midday June 10

Today Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) is trading 7.28% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:07:23 est, was $43.75. Procore has fallen $3.44 so far today.

237,464 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Procore has moved YTD 40.89%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Procore visit the company profile.

About Procore Technologies Inc

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

