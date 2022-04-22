Price Alert: Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Trade 2.75% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PBH - Market Data & News Trade

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE: PBH) shares have fallen 2.75%, or $1.505 per share, as on 12:11:28 est today. Since opening the day at $54.34, 71,241 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $54.34 and $52.89.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 9.66%.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Prestige Consumer Healthcare visit the company profile.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc

Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia.

To get more information on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq