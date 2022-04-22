Price Alert: Shares of Premier (PINC) Trade 1.69% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PINC - Market Data & News Trade

Premier Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: PINC) shares moved 1.69%, or $0.64 per share, as on 12:13:01 est today. After Opening the Day at $37.68, 270,755 shares of Premier have been traded today and the stock has traded between $37.74 and $37.19.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 7.33%.

Premier expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Premier Inc - Class A

Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare.

