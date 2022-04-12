Price Alert: Shares of Power Integrations (POWI) Trade 3.03% Higher at Midday April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange POWI - Market Data & News Trade

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) shares moved 3.03%, or $2.4 per share, as on 12:10:27 est today. Since opening the day at $81.06, 161,425 shares of Power Integrations have been traded today and the stock has moved between $83.29 and $80.04.

This year the company has moved YTD 14.60%.

Power Integrations anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Power Integrations Inc.

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company's products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts.

