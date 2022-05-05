Price Alert: Shares of PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Trade 3.40% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Corp (NASDAQ: PCH) are down 3.40% Thursday.

As of 12:14:26 est, PotlatchDeltic sits at $55.95 and has moved $1.97 per share.

PotlatchDeltic has moved 8.31% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 2.96% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on PotlatchDeltic visit the company profile.

About PotlatchDeltic Corp

PotlatchDeltic is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

To get more information on PotlatchDeltic Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: PotlatchDeltic Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Decentralization Drives Progress Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds