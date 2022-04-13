Price Alert: Shares of Postal Realty Cls A (PSTL) Trade 1.17% Higher at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSTL - Market Data & News Trade

Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A (NYSE: PSTL) has climbed $0.2 (1.17%) and sits at $17.27, as of 12:09:42 est on April 13.

17,673 shares have been traded today.

The Company has fallen 0.06% over the last 5 days and shares fell 6.05% over the last 30 days.

Postal Realty Cls A expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Postal Realty Trust Inc Cls A

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,100 properties leased primarily to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

