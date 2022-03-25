Price Alert: Shares of Pool (POOL) Trade 3.92% Lower at Midday March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange POOL - Market Data & News Trade

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) has fallen $17.67 (3.92%) and sits at $434.50, as of 12:12:41 est on March 25.

121,691 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 5.18% over the last 5 days and shares gained 4.93% over the last 30 days.

Pool expects its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Pool visit the company profile.

About Pool Corporation

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 375 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.

