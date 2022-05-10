Price Alert: Shares of Pool (POOL) Trade 3.07% Lower at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange POOL - Market Data & News Trade

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) has fallen $12.27 (3.07%) and sits at $386.90, as of 12:09:43 est on May 10.

205,519 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 2.97% over the last 5 days and shares lost 5.27% over the last 30 days.

Pool anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Pool Corporation

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 375 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.

