Price Alert: Shares of Polymet Mining (PLM) Trade 3.77% Lower at Midday April 21

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSE: PLM) shares are down 3.77%, or $0.14 per share, as on 12:09:17 est today. Since opening the day at $3.71, 71,998 shares of Polymet Mining have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $3.74 and $3.52.

So far this year the company is up 48.40%.

Polymet Mining is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Polymet Mining Corp

PolyMet is a mine development company that owns 100% of the NorthMet Project, the first large-scale project to be permitted within the Duluth Complex in northeastern Minnesota, one of the world's major, undeveloped mining regions. NorthMet has significant proven and probable reserves of copper, nickel and palladium - metals vital to global carbon reduction efforts - in addition to marketable reserves of cobalt, platinum and gold. When operational, NorthMet will become one of the leading producers of nickel, palladium and cobalt in the U.S., providing a much needed, responsibly mined source of these critical and essential metals.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

