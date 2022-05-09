Price Alert: Shares of Playtika (PLTK) Trade 8.94% Lower at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLTK - Market Data & News Trade

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) shares are down 8.94%, or $1.295 per share, as on 12:11:14 est today. Since opening the day at $14.15, 2,481,355 shares of Playtika have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $14.42 and $12.29.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 16.19%.

Playtika expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Playtika Holding Corp

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has over 3,700 employees in 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

