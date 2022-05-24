Price Alert: Shares of Pitney Bowes, (PBI) Trade 5.63% Lower at Midday May 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PBI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI) moved 5.63% Tuesday.

As of 12:07:10 est, Pitney Bowes, is currently sitting at $4.34 and dropped $0.26 per share in trading so far.

Pitney Bowes, has moved 1.32% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 29.60% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Pitney Bowes is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right.

