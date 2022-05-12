Price Alert: Shares of Ping Identity (PING) Trade 3.31% Higher at Midday May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PING - Market Data & News Trade

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) shares climbed 3.31%, or $0.59 per share, as on 12:08:32 est today. Opening the day at $17.44, 674,235 shares of Ping Identity have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $18.81 and $17.25.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 22.07%.

Ping Identity expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ping Identity visit the company profile.

About Ping Identity Holding Corp

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. Ping Identity enables companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose them for their identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. The company provides flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities.

To get more information on Ping Identity Holding Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ping Identity Holding Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

How To Trade in a Bearish Market Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations