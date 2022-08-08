Price Alert: Shares of PhenixFIN (PFX) Trade 5.09% Lower at Midday August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PFX - Market Data & News Trade

PhenixFIN Corp (NASDAQ: PFX) has lost $1.86 (5.09%) and sits at $34.66, as of 10:12:03 est on August 8.

663 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 1.71% over the last 5 days and shares lost 0.49% over the last 30 days.

PhenixFIN is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

About PhenixFIN Corp

PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company (“BDC”). Its experienced team is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value (“NAV”) accretion to drive total shareholder returns. henixFIN has a broad network of relationships and deep expertise in originating, structuring, executing and managing credit and equity investments. Its portfolio generally consists of senior secured first lien loans, senior secured second lien loans, and equity.

