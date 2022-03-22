Price Alert: Shares of PetIQ (PETQ) Trade 4.03% Higher at Midday March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PETQ - Market Data & News Trade

PetIQ Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares are up 4.03%, or $0.92 per share, as on 12:15:46 est today. After Opening the Day at $22.90, 88,459 shares of PetIQ have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $23.83 and $22.66.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 0.53%.

PetIQ is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on PetIQ visit the company profile.

About PetIQ Inc - Class A

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company's national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care.

To get more information on PetIQ Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: PetIQ Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles