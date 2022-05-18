Price Alert: Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) Trade 4.61% Lower at Midday May 18

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) shares moved 4.61%, or $8.04 per share, as on 12:07:04 est today. Opening the day at $173.75, 3,242,876 shares of PepsiCo exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $173.87 and $166.00.

This year the company is up 1.09%.

PepsiCo expects its next earnings on 2022-07-11.

About PepsiCo Inc

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business

