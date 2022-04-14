Price Alert: Shares of Peoples, (Marietta, OH) (PEBO) Trade 1.22% Lower at Midday April 14

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) (NASDAQ: PEBO) shares have fallen 1.22%, or $0.37 per share, as on 12:06:46 est today. Opening the day at $30.20, 12,485 shares of Peoples, (Marietta, OH) have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $30.43 and $29.88.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 3.85%.

Peoples, (Marietta, OH) is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH)

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $4.8 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020, and 88 locations, including 76 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

