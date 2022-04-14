Price Alert: Shares of Penske Automotive (PAG) Trade 1.06% Higher at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAG - Market Data & News Trade

Today Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG) is trading 1.06% up.

The latest price, as of 12:10:04 est, was $96.96. Penske Automotive has risen $1.01 over the previous day’s close.

89,444 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Penske Automotive has a YTD change of 10.66%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Penske Automotive Group Inc

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

