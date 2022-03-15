Price Alert: Shares of Penn National Gaming, (PENN) Trade 2.98% Higher at Midday March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PENN - Market Data & News Trade

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) has gained $1.2 (2.98%) and is currently sitting at $41.49, as of 12:12:51 est on March 15.

1,435,830 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 4.30% over the last 5 days and shares lost 12.40% over the last 30 days.

Penn National Gaming, is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Penn National Gaming, Inc.

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Its wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

