Price Alert: Shares of Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Trade 3.36% Higher at Midday May 13

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) has risen $1.25 (3.36%) and sits at $38.46, as of 12:05:31 est on May 13.

484,627 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 2.54% over the last 5 days and shares fell 4.19% over the last 30 days.

Pembina Pipeline expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Pembina is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America'senergy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities; an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business; and is growing an export terminals business. Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina's service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world.

To get more information on Pembina Pipeline Corporation and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Pembina Pipeline Corporation's Profile.

