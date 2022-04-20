Price Alert: Shares of Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Trade 1.43% Higher at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PBA - Market Data & News Trade

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) shares climbed 1.43%, or $0.57 per share, as on 12:11:00 est today. Since opening the day at $39.98, 378,410 shares of Pembina Pipeline have traded hands and the stock has traded between $40.51 and $39.84.

This year the company is up 33.29%.

Pembina Pipeline expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Pembina is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America'senergy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities; an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business; and is growing an export terminals business. Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina's service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world.

