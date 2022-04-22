Price Alert: Shares of Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Trade 1.58% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PGC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PGC) fell 1.58% Friday.

As of 12:11:59 est, Peapack-Gladstone sits at $33.67 and has fallen $0.54 per share.

Peapack-Gladstone has moved 8.21% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 3.21% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Peapack-Gladstone visit the company profile.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.9 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $8.8 billion as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank's wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.

To get more information on Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq