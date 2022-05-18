Price Alert: Shares of PDF (PDFS) Trade 2.59% Lower at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PDFS - Market Data & News Trade

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares are down 2.59%, or $0.64 per share, as on 12:06:19 est today. Since opening the day at $24.21, 39,912 shares of PDF have been traded today and the stock has moved between $24.89 and $23.97.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 22.30%.

PDF expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About PDF Solutions Inc.

PDF Solutions is a leading provider of advanced data analytics, machine learning, and equipment connectivity. PDF Solutions provides a comprehensive end-to-end analytics platform for smart manufacturing connectivity, data collection and management, and machine-learning analytics for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, enabling companies improve the yield, quality, and reliability across the entire product lifecycle. Organizations of all sizes around the world rely on the Exensio® and Cimetrix® platforms to connect, collect, monitor, and analyze data at scale to drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

