Price Alert: Shares of PCB. (PCB) Trade 3.46% Lower at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCB - Market Data & News Trade

PCB Bancorp. (NASDAQ: PCB) shares have fallen 3.46%, or $0.775 per share, as on 11:59:04 est today. Since opening the day at $22.29, 10,067 shares of PCB. have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $22.32 and $21.57.

Already this year the company is up 2.72%.

PCB. anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on PCB. visit the company profile.

About PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation, is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

To get more information on PCB Bancorp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: PCB Bancorp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles