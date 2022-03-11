Price Alert: Shares of Paylocity (PCTY) Trade 2.42% Lower at Midday March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCTY - Market Data & News Trade

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares are down 2.42%, or $4.75 per share, as on 12:11:46 est today. Since opening the day at $199.28, 47,958 shares of Paylocity have traded hands and the stock has traded between $199.28 and $190.38.

Already this year the company is down 17.03%.

Paylocity anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Paylocity Holding Corp

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today's challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement.

