Price Alert: Shares of Paychex (PAYX) Trade 1.69% Higher at Midday April 20

Shares of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) moved 1.69% Wednesday.

As of 12:11:29 est, Paychex sits at $139.35 and has moved $2.32 per share.

Paychex has moved 7.28% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 1.30% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-23.

About Paychex Inc.

Paychex, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 680,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

