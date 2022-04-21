Price Alert: Shares of Patriot Transportation (PATI) Trade 1.62% Lower at Midday April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PATI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ: PATI) is trading 1.62% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:50:13 est, was $8.02. Patriot Transportation has moved $0.132 in trading today.

512 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Patriot Transportation has a YTD change of 0.99%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Patriot Transportation Holding Inc

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company’s transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

