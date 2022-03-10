Price Alert: Shares of Parker-Hannifin (PH) Trade 2.45% Lower at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PH - Market Data & News Trade

Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE: PH) has dropped $6.825 (2.45%) and sits at $270.93, as of 12:11:32 est on March 10.

315,384 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 6.47% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 8.16% over the last 30 days.

Parker-Hannifin expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.

