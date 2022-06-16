Price Alert: Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Trade 7.55% Lower at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PK - Market Data & News Trade

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) has lost $1.18 (7.55%) and is currently sitting at $14.46, as of 12:14:33 est on June 16.

2,130,006 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 18.86% over the last 5 days and shares fell 14.64% over the last 30 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

