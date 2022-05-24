Price Alert: Shares of PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Trade 5.42% Lower at Midday May 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAGS - Market Data & News Trade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd - Class A (NYSE: PAGS) has dropped $0.77 (5.42%) and sits at $13.48, as of 12:07:45 est on May 24.

936,817 shares have traded hands.

The Company rose 16.00% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 2.27% over the last 30 days.

PagSeguro Digital anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-02.

About PagSeguro Digital Ltd - Class A

PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil.

