Price Alert: Shares of Pacira (PCRX) Trade 1.06% Higher at Midday April 19

Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares are up 1.06%, or $0.77 per share, as on 12:10:29 est today. Since opening at $73.08, 258,977 shares of Pacira have traded hands and the stock has traded between $73.95 and $72.01.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 21.32%.

Pacira is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Pacira visit the company profile.

About Pacira BioSciences Inc

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.is the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients' journeys along the neural pain pathway. The company's long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL ® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera° system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

