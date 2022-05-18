Price Alert: Shares of Pacific Premier, (PPBI) Trade 2.91% Lower at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PPBI - Market Data & News Trade

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) has fallen $0.94 (2.91%) and sits at $31.35, as of 12:08:02 est on May 18.

136,580 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 2.83% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 4.83% over the last 30 days.

Pacific Premier, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Pacific Premier, visit the company profile.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

To get more information on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1