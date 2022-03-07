Price Alert: Shares of Paccar (PCAR) Trade 3.66% Lower at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCAR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) moved 3.66% Monday.

As of 12:16:19 est, Paccar is currently sitting at $85.03 and has moved $3.22 per share in trading so far.

Paccar has moved 6.62% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 0.01% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Paccar visit the company profile.

About Paccar Inc.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

To get more information on Paccar Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Paccar Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles