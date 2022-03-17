Price Alert: Shares of Owens & Minor, (OMI) Trade 2.56% Higher at Midday March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OMI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is trading 2.56% up.

The latest price, as of 12:10:09 est, was $45.80. Owens & Minor, has moved $1.15 over the previous day’s close.

373,719 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Owens & Minor, has a YTD change of 3.36%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Owens & Minor, visit the company profile.

About Owens & Minor, Inc.

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Its Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

