Price Alert: Shares of Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Trade 3.05% Higher at Midday May 13

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) has gained $2.225 (3.05%) and is currently sitting at $75.23, as of 12:05:52 est on May 13.

1,040,161 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 2.25% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 3.81% over the last 30 days.

Otis Worldwide is set to release earnings on 2022-07-25.

About Otis Worldwide Corp

Otis Worldwide Corporation gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, Otis moves 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. Otis is present in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of its customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories.

