Price Alert: Shares of OSI Systems, (OSIS) Trade 1.24% Higher at Midday April 20

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares climbed 1.24%, or $1 per share, as on 12:11:04 est today. Opening the day at $81.39, 9,446 shares of OSI Systems, exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $82.50 and $81.17.

This year the company is down 13.33%.

OSI Systems, is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets.

