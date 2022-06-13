Price Alert: Shares of Orla Mining (ORLA) Trade 13.75% Lower at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORLA - Market Data & News

Today Orla Mining Ltd (NYSE: ORLA) is trading 13.75% down.

The latest price, as of 12:02:50 est, was $3.72. Orla Mining has fallen $0.59 over the previous day’s close.

116,348 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Orla Mining has moved YTD 12.30%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Orla Mining visit the company profile.

About Orla Mining Ltd

Orla Mining Ltd. of Canada operates as a mineral exploration company. The Company focuses on acquiring mineral exploration opportunities.

