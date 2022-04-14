Price Alert: Shares of Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Trade 2.23% Lower at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OESX - Market Data & News Trade

Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OESX) has dropped $0.06 (2.23%) and sits at $2.63, as of 12:08:39 est on April 14.

38,200 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 1.82% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 4.27% over the last 30 days.

Orion Energy Systems anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-31.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Orion Energy Systems visit the company profile.

About Orion Energy Systems Inc

Orion provides energy-efficient LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. The company helps its customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

To get more information on Orion Energy Systems Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Orion Energy Systems Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications