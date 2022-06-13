Price Alert: Shares of Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Trade 6.98% Lower at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) fell 6.98% Monday.

As of 12:07:06 est, Orchid Island Capital is currently sitting at $2.86 and has fallen $0.215 per share in trading so far.

Orchid Island Capital has moved 5.91% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 26.41% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Orchid Island Capital Inc

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and POs, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the SEC.

