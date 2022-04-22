Price Alert: Shares of Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Trade 1.69% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORC - Market Data & News Trade

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) shares lost 1.69%, or $0.05 per share, as on 12:11:55 est today. After Opening the Day at $2.97, 1,574,716 shares of Orchid Island Capital have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $2.97 and $2.91.

Already the company is down 31.36%.

Orchid Island Capital expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Orchid Island Capital Inc

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and POs, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the SEC.

