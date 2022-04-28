Price Alert: Shares of Orbital Energy (OEG) Trade 6.77% Lower at Midday April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OEG - Market Data & News Trade

Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: OEG) has fallen $0.09 (6.77%) and is currently sitting at $1.24, as of 12:11:32 est on April 28.

609,437 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 8.90% over the last 5 days and shares fell 26.52% over the last 30 days.

Orbital Energy expects its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Orbital Energy Group Inc

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. is creating a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes: Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction ('EPC') expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market. As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, its commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

