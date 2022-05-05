Price Alert: Shares of Option Care Health - Registered Shares (OPCH) Trade 3.42% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPCH - Market Data & News Trade

Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ: OPCH) shares moved 3.42%, or $1.02 per share, as on 12:13:55 est today. After Opening the Day at $29.41, 211,001 shares of Option Care Health - Registered Shares have been traded today and the stock has traded between $29.73 and $28.20.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 4.85%.

Option Care Health - Registered Shares anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Option Care Health - Registered Shares visit the company profile.

About Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, the company works compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through its clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

To get more information on Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins