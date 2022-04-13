Price Alert: Shares of Oppenheimer (OPY) Trade 1.44% Higher at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: OPY) rose 1.44% Wednesday.

As of 12:08:56 est, Oppenheimer is currently sitting at $34.77 and has climbed $0.495 so far today.

Oppenheimer has moved 19.48% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 25.69% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Oppenheimer visit the company profile.

About Oppenheimer Holdings Inc - Class A

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its principal subsidiary, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., is a United States regional broker-dealer. The Company offers a full range of services from various offices in the United States and international jurisdictions. Oppenheimer also offers online discount brokerage and dollar-based investing services.

To get more information on Oppenheimer Holdings Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Oppenheimer Holdings Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal