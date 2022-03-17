Price Alert: Shares of Opko Health (OPK) Trade 3.02% Higher at Midday March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPK - Market Data & News Trade

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) shares are up 3.02%, or $0.105 per share, as on 12:10:08 est today. Opening the day at $3.43, 1,501,758 shares of Opko Health have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $3.63 and $3.41.

So far this year the company is down 27.65%.

Opko Health is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Opko Health visit the company profile.

About Opko Health Inc

Opko Health Inc. is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies.

To get more information on Opko Health Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Opko Health Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles